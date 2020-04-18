Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Up 14.3%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR)’s share price was up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 123,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on developing IKE, DUKE, and JOY porphyry copper deposit projects in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Patriot Resources Ltd.

