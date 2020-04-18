Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $2,700.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,345.20.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $33.19 on Friday, hitting $2,375.00. 7,870,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,932.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,867.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

