AMCIL (ASX:AMH) Trading Up 1.2%

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.82 ($0.58) and last traded at A$0.82 ($0.58), 42,840 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.81 ($0.57).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.14 million and a PE ratio of 32.88.

AMCIL Company Profile (ASX:AMH)

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. It invests in companies from media, technology, communications, and entertainment sectors.

