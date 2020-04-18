American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Trading Down 0.1%

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $33.88, 11,004 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 6,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 106,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 50,796 shares during the last quarter.

