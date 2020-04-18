American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.45-7.25 EPS.

Shares of AFG opened at $71.36 on Friday. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.67.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

