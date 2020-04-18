America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CRMT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $383.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRMT. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $139.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In other news, Director Gremp Jim Von purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Bordelon acquired 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,114.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

