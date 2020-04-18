Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,740. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

