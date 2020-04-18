Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.90, approximately 31,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 32,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 93,263 shares during the period.

