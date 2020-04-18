Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,433,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

