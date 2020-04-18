Analysts Set $28.00 Target Price for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arrow Financial an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on AROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

AROW stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,994. The company has a market capitalization of $371.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,274,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

