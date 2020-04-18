Analysts Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) PT at $76.63

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.44.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 920,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,605. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 65.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 63,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,927,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

