Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$11.58

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.58.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC cut shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
ACQ stock traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.58. 181,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.36. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.
See Also: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.