Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$11.58

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC cut shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ACQ stock traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.58. 181,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.36. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$809.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$816.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

