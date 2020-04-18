Analysts Set Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) PT at $19.50

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 130,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $306.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

