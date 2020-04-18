Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target at $11.30

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $189,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $6,827,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

TEVA traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,695,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,095,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

