Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading Down 0.7%

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.80 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.76), 59,377 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 million and a PE ratio of 9.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.76.

In other news, insider Alan Mitchell Sellers sold 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total value of £1,957,500 ($2,574,980.27).

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

