Apex (CPX) Price Up 29.1% This Week

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and LBank. Apex has a total market cap of $772,302.36 and $19,164.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apex has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00031489 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012257 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

