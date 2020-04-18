Aphria (NYSE:APHA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.30 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.

Shares of APHA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,948,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,793. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $954.09 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.74 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

