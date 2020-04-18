Aphria (NYSE:APHA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.30 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a hold rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Aphria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aphria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.61.

APHA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 6,948,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,793. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $954.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Aphria by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

