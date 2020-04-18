Applied DNA Sciences’ (APDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

APDN traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 631,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 833.43%.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.