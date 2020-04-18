Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.44.

FUV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.48. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 30,418.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcimoto stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

