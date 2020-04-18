Argo Investments (ASX:ARG) Shares Down 0.3%

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$7.04 ($4.99) and last traded at A$7.14 ($5.06), approximately 388,794 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.16 ($5.08).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$8.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28.

Argo Investments Company Profile (ASX:ARG)

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

