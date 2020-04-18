Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce $2.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.78 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $6.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $14.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $82.35 million, with estimates ranging from $58.45 million to $129.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter.

ASND has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.00. 233,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,299. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

