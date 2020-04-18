ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces Earnings Results

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $295.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.72. ASML has a 1 year low of $186.31 and a 1 year high of $319.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.86. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.
