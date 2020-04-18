ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces Earnings Results

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $295.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.72. ASML has a 1 year low of $186.31 and a 1 year high of $319.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.86. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Get ASML alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.75.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.