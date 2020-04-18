Atossa Genetics’ (ATOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 1,168,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. Atossa Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atossa Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Atossa Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

