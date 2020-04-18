AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. 34,635,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,554,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

