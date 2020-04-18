AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 3.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,479,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,841,576. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on T. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

