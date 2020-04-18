Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Shares Down 2.9%

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.98 ($1.40) and last traded at A$2.00 ($1.42), 136,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.06 ($1.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of $325.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Australian Unity Office Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

