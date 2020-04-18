Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lowered by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.08. 3,172,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day moving average is $161.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.