Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Stock Price Down 1%

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) shares were down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.47 ($1.04) and last traded at A$1.54 ($1.09), approximately 1,079,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.55 ($1.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.63. The stock has a market cap of $883.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Aventus Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

In other Aventus Group news, insider Darren Holland sold 300,000 shares of Aventus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.83 ($2.01), for a total value of A$849,000.00 ($602,127.66).

Aventus Group Company Profile (ASX:AVN)

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

