Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd (ASX:BTI)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.68 ($0.48) and last traded at A$0.68 ($0.48), approximately 18,858 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.69 ($0.49).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.96. The company has a market cap of $81.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.

Get Bailador Technology Investments alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

In other news, insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold purchased 55,000 shares of Bailador Technology Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$54,615.00 ($38,734.04). Also, insider Paul Wilson acquired 156,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,597.06 ($66,380.90).

About Bailador Technology Investments (ASX:BTI)

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet and the Information technology sector with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bailador Technology Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bailador Technology Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.