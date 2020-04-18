Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

NYSE BLX opened at $10.72 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $412.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

