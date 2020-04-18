Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 66.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 92,710,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. The firm has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.