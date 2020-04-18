Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,706,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,676,063. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

