Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €81.06 ($94.25).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Bayer alerts:

BAYN stock traded up €1.50 ($1.74) on Monday, reaching €58.57 ($68.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,639,461 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.11. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.