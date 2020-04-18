Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €53.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €53.00 ($61.63) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.83 ($75.38).

ETR BMW traded up €2.57 ($2.99) during trading on Thursday, reaching €51.91 ($60.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a twelve month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

