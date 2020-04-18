BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $336,023.47 and approximately $4.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001818 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,435,201,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.