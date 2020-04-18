Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of BFYT traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,395. The company has a market capitalization of $306.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Benefytt Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

