BidaskClub Upgrades Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MELI. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $699.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $15.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $597.50. The company had a trading volume of 555,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,602. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $756.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mercadolibre by 9.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,034,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

