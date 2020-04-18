Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Trading 4.5% Higher

Bigblu Broadband PLC (LON:BBB)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.38), 83,313 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.32).

Separately, FinnCap assumed coverage on shares of Bigblu Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target for the company.

Get Bigblu Broadband alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $59.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.24.

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.