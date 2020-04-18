Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Trading 4.5% Higher

Bigblu Broadband PLC (LON:BBB)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.38), 83,313 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.32).

Separately, FinnCap assumed coverage on shares of Bigblu Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $59.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.24.

About Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

