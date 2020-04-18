Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. First Analysis initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NYSE BILL traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 902,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $294,231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

