Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $240.72 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $240.72 or 0.03331315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, Bitstamp, WazirX and Coinhub. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.43 billion and $3.24 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00763811 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,383,456 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Coinbe, HitBTC, Bitbank, Coinone, Coindeal, Binance, CoinFalcon, BTCC, Gate.io, cfinex, Zaif, Indodax, Bithumb, Exmo, IDCM, Braziliex, DragonEX, BitBay, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, OTCBTC, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Altcoin Trader, CoinTiger, Bitinka, Crex24, Iquant, BitMarket, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinsquare, Korbit, Bibox, Coinbase Pro, Allcoin, GOPAX, Sistemkoin, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Liqui, RightBTC, Koinex, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Koinim, CEX.IO, CPDAX, Cryptopia, Bitstamp, Coinsuper, Mercado Bitcoin, QuadrigaCX, COSS, Cobinhood, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cryptohub, Upbit, BigONE, BitForex, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Kucoin, BTC Trade UA, Coinrail, OKCoin International, Zebpay, BX Thailand, C2CX, ABCC, Negocie Coins, Kraken, Tidex, Bitso, Fatbtc, B2BX, Livecoin, Coinfloor, CoinEx, Ovis, Exrates, FCoin, BiteBTC, Huobi, EXX, Coinnest, BtcTrade.im, Independent Reserve, Bit2C, Kuna, HBUS, Instant Bitex, QBTC, WazirX, Graviex, UEX, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptomate, Buda, Liquid, CoinBene, WEX, Bitfinex, Coinhub, DSX, Koineks, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, MBAex, ACX, Bittylicious, Bisq, Gatecoin, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Vebitcoin, BTC Markets, xBTCe and bitFlyer. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

