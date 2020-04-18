Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $100.83 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00007482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Gate.io, Crex24 and Indodax. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $100.83 million and $9.40 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bithumb, YoBit, OKEx, Gate.io, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, CoinBene, Crex24, Binance, Huobi, BigONE, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

