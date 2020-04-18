Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $174.19 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $9.95 or 0.00137370 BTC on popular exchanges including DSX, Indodax, Exmo and Zebpay. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $174.19 million and $54.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00578428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00077756 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002316 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002278 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 177.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bitsane, Coinone, BitFlip, Korbit, Ovis, Bithumb, Exrates, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Bitlish, Binance, QuadrigaCX, Vebitcoin, Negocie Coins, Bittrex, Koineks, TDAX, BitMarket, Altcoin Trader, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Bleutrade, Kucoin, SouthXchange, BitBay, DSX, Huobi, Crex24, OKEx, Braziliex, Graviex, Upbit, Bitinka, CEX.IO, Zebpay, YoBit, Indodax, Exmo and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

