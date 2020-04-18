BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $49.47 million and $63.21 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02730486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00226722 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

