BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 1,145,300 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 761,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen purchased 15,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $1,327,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJRI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.43. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.