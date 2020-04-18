BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised BJs Wholesale Club to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 2,071,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,297. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.