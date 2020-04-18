Blackwall (ASX:BWF) Trading Down 100%

Blackwall Ltd (ASX:BWF)’s stock price dropped 100% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.36 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.25), approximately 9,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$292,897.00 ($207,728.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Blackwall’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

In related news, insider Stuart Brown 4,614,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. Also, insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 81,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,141.80 ($34,852.34).

About Blackwall (ASX:BWF)

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

