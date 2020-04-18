Block One Capital (OTCMKTS:BKPPF) Trading Up 2.5%

Block One Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:BKPPF) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 66,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 40,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About Block One Capital (OTCMKTS:BKPPF)

Block One Capital Inc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage, growth capital, debt and equity investing. The firm does not invest in distressed situations, turnarounds, and seed investments in start-ups. The firm only seeks minority stakes. The firm typically invests in the following sectors: wellness and healthcare; business services and logistics; education and training; and emerging technologies.

