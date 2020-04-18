Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 2,303,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.12. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $70,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,578 shares of company stock worth $1,306,314. Company insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

