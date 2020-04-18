Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.01. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 2,308,219 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

The company has a market cap of $705.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

